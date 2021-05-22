Wofford Baseball secures first SoCon regular season title

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (Wofford SID)– The Wofford baseball team swept a doubleheader against Mercer on Friday at Russell C. King Field to clinch the Southern Conference regular season championship for the first time in school history.

In the first game, Wofford was up 4-0 after three innings and added four runs in the fourth inning on the way to the 10-3 final score. The Terriers scored three runs in the third inning of game two and added two runs in the fifth inning for a 5-0 lead. They scored a run in the sixth inning and held on for the 6-0 shutout win.

Wofford is 35-19 overall and 21-9 in the SoCon. The 21 league wins are the most in school history, topping the previous best of 15 in 2018 and the .700 winning percentage is best in school history as well. Mercer is 35-20 on the season and 18-9 in league play. Wofford won the weekend series and the teams split the regular season at 3-3.

Wofford will head to Greenville and Fluor Field for the Southern Conference Tournament. The Terriers will open on Thursday, May 27 at 3:30 p.m. against #4 seed Western Carolina.