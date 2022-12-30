Wofford basketball coach Jay McAuley resigned Friday afternoon after taking a leave of absence from the program earlier this month.

Wofford released this statement:

McAuley departs after three-plus seasons guiding the program posting a 58-42 record. His 2019-2020 team played for the Southern Conference Tourney title, falling to ETSU.

The Terriers were off to a 5-4 start in his fourth season at the helm when he stepped aside on December 5th.

The team won its game against Coastal Carolina the following night. Afterward, freshman guard Jackson Paveletzke noted “this is a player led team and we have to stick (with) each other and play for each other.”

Assistant coach Dwight Perry has served as interim head coach since McAuley took his leave and has guided the team to a 3-2 record, including a win at Texas A&M.

The Terriers fell in their SoCon opener Thursday night at home against ETSU, 73-71.