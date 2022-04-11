Wofford made its first appearance in the Baseball America Top 25 with Monday’s new rankings, showing up 25th.

The Terriers are 24-9 overall and began Southern Conference play over the weekend with a sweep of UNCG.

Two weekends ago, they took two out of three on the road at Top 20-ranked Dallas Baptist.

The Terriers are 15 victories shy of the program’s Division I-best of 39 in 2015.

The school’s media guide does not indicate any previous national ranking for the program in its Division I era, which began in 1996