JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. – Jalen Haynes and Jordan King scored 22 points apiece in East Tennessee State’s 77-52 win over Wofford.

The Buccaneers are now 9-15, 5-6 on the season, while the Terriers moved to 13-11, 5-6.

Jackson Paveletzke and Messiah Jones had 10 points apiece for Wofford, which was swept in the regular season series by the Bucs.

