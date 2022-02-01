Wofford falls at Mercer

MACON, Ga. – Jalen Johnson had 21 points, hitting 4 of 6 3-pointers, as Mercer narrowly defeated Wofford 67-62.

Wofford led 39-31 at the half and built two nine-point leads in the second half, the second at 53-44 on Ryan Larson’s three-pointer with 6:45 remaining. That was the Terriers last field goal of the night as the Bears closed the game on a 23-9 run.

James Glisson III had 16 points and nine rebounds for Mercer, which moves into third place in the Southern Conference at 6-4.

B.J. Mack had 16 points for Wofford, which slips to fifth in the SoCon at 5-6.

