Birmingham, Ala. – On a night when the Wofford men’s basketball team shot only 6-21 from three while Samford shot 16-39 from behind the arc, the Bulldogs were able to move to 5-0 in the conference with an 83-58 win at the Pete Hanna Center on Wednesday night.

Samford’s offensive success was largely because of their ability to make threes. They shot 8-19 in the first half and were able to take over the game due to those shots.

After a Corey Tripp three-pointer gave Wofford the early lead at 3-2 they would not lead the rest of the night. Samford led 43-27 at the break and the Terriers failed to cut into that deficit as Samford extended the lead to 35 points in the second half thanks in part to a 12-2 run. In the final minutes, Wofford outscored the Bulldogs 13-3 for the final margin.

“You have to give credit to them,” said interim head coach Dwight Perry. “They did a really good job of ball fakes, of being aggressive, of executing and doing the things that you need to get the win. We did not do a good job on either side of the floor, and more importantly we did not do a good job responding, and that’s across the board. As you see, if you don’t do these things against any team in our league you’re going to get what we got today.”

The full court press seemed to throw the Terriers off their game early and they weren’t able to recover. Ten of Wofford’s 15 turnovers came in the first half, where Samford forced multiple back-court turnovers.

“A big lesson is that we have got to do a better job preparing and that’s across the board,” Perry continued. “I think the way that you prepare is going to be the way you perform and one thing we talked about is you got to do a better job preparing even before the ball is tipped.”

Samford was led in the game by Logan Dye with 19 points and A.J. Stanton-McCray with 16 points, Stanton-McCray also added five rebounds. Achor Achor led the Bulldogs with six rebounds. Jaron Rillie had nine assists as well.

Jackson Paveletzke and Corey Tripp led the Terriers with 12 points each, while Tripp also had four assists. Three Terriers had four rebounds each. Wofford shot 21-49 from the field on the night.

“This is a really tough loss, but at the end of the day whether you lose by one or unfortunately what we lost by today, it still only counts as one loss,” said Perry. “The great thing about basketball is we get a chance to respond Saturday against a really good VMI team.”

Quick Hits

The Bulldogs took 39 three pointers and made 16, both of which were the most by a Wofford opponent this season.

The 83 points allowed by the Terriers were the second-most on the season.

Wofford was out-rebounded 31 to 27 in the game.

The Terriers shot 10-of 14 from the free throw line (71.4%) while Samford was 3-of-6 (50%).

Up Next

The Terriers host VMI on Saturday at 7 P.M. at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium.