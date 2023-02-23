LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) – Rickey Bradley, Jr. scored 24 points as VMI beat Wofford 87-83 in overtime on Wednesday night.

Tyler Houser’s 3-pointer tied it at 73 with 26 seconds left in regulation. Tony Felder made a 3-pointer to give VMI an 83-82 lead with 1:14 left in overtime and the Keydets made four three throws in the final minute to close out the win.

Bradley had three steals for the Keydets (7-23, 2-15 Southern Conference). Asher Woods scored 21 points, shooting 9 for 17, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc. Felder recorded 16 points and shot 4 for 13 (4 for 8 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line. The win snapped a five-game slide for the Keydets.

B.J. Mack led the Terriers (15-15, 7-10) in scoring, finishing with 21 points and six rebounds. Jackson Paveletzke added 20 points, four assists and two steals for Wofford. In addition, Carson McCorkle had 14 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

(For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.)