Wofford Football announces ’21 home game times

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Wofford announced its home game times for the 2021 football season on Friday, beginning with a 6 p.m. showdown against Kennesaw State in the home opener on September 18.

Wofford intends to have Gibbs Stadium at full capacity for the season. Season tickets are available and can be purchased by calling 865-597-4090. Single game tickets will be going on sale in early August.  

2021 Wofford Football Schedule

Sept. 4        at Elon                                  2:00 pm

Sept. 18      Kennesaw State                   6:00 pm

Sept. 25      at VMI *                              1:30 pm

Oct. 2          at East Tennessee State *     TBA

Oct. 9          Furman *                              1:30 pm

Oct. 16        Samford *                            1:30 pm

Oct. 23        at Mercer *                           6:00 pm

Oct. 30        Western Carolina *              1:30 pm

Nov. 6         Chattanooga *                      1:30 pm

Nov. 13       at The Citadel *                   2:00 pm

Nov. 20       at North Carolina                 TBA

