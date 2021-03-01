Wofford football game against ETSU postponed

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – The Southern Conference football game between ETSU and Wofford, scheduled for March 6 in Spartanburg, South Carolina, has been postponed. Wofford has dropped below the guideline of available players at a specific position group due to a combination of player COVID opt-outs and injuries.



ETSU (1-0, 1-0 SoCon) opened the season with a 24-17 home win over Samford on Feb. 20 before a bye week last week and will host Furman (1-1, 1-1), the preseason favorite in the league’s media poll, on March 13. Wofford (1-1, 1-1), the SoCon coaches’ preseason favorite, which beat Mercer 31-14 on Feb. 20 and fell 24-12 at Chattanooga this past Saturday, will turn its attention to a March 13 contest at Samford (1-1, 1-1).