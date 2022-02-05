Wofford football schedule announced

Wofford Terriers quarterback Jimmy Weirick (5) pitches the football during the football game between UTC and the Wofford Terriers at Finley Stadium on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 in Chattanooga, Tenn.(Troy Stolt/Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Wofford College has announced the 2022 football schedule, which features home games against Elon and Southern Conference foes Mercer, The Citadel, East Tennessee State and VMI, along with a road game at Virginia Tech.

The Terriers will open the season at Chattanooga on September 3. The Terriers lead the all-time series by a 15-13 margin, but the Mocs have won the last two meetings. On September 10, Wofford will host Elon at Gibbs Stadium to complete a home-and-home series that begin last season when the Terriers earned a 24-22 victory over the Phoenix.

On September 17, Wofford travels to Blacksburg to face Virginia Tech for the first time in school history. The Hokies, a member of the Southern Conference from 1921-1965, were 6-7 during the 2021 season and 4-4 in ACC play. They will have a new head coach, Brent Pry, for the 2022 campaign.

A trip to Kennesaw State on September 24 will complete a home-and-home series with the Owls. Kennesaw State, who is moving to the Atlantic Sun conference this season after competing in the Big South, have won all three previous meetings with the Terriers.

Wofford continues Southern Conference play on October 1 when Mercer visits Gibbs Stadium. The Terriers had won seven straight contests against the Bears since they joined the Southern Conference in 2014 before a loss in Macon in 2021. The Terriers visit Samford on October 8, a team that has won nine of the last ten meetings between the two teams. On October 15, The Citadel will visit Spartanburg. The Bulldogs have won back-to-back games against the Terriers, including an overtime victory in 2021.

After the open date on October 22, the Terriers will host 2021 Southern Conference Champion East Tennessee State as part of Homecoming Weekend. The win by the Bucs in 2021 ended a nine-game winning streak by the Terriers in the series. On November 5, Wofford visits Western Carolina for the first time since 2018. The final home game of the regular season will be on November 12 when VMI visits Spartanburg. The Keydets have won back-to-back games after the Terriers won eight straight in the series. The schedule wraps up on November 19 when Wofford and Furman play for the 96th time since 1889. Over the last ten meetings, the Terriers have a 6-4 advantage.

All dates are subject to change. Kick off times and the Southern Conference television schedule will be announced at a later date. Spring practice for the Terriers will begin in March.

2022 Wofford Football Schedule

Sept. 3 at Chattanooga *

Sept. 10 Elon

Sept. 17 at Virginia Tech

Sept. 24 at Kennesaw State

Oct. 1 Mercer *

Oct. 8 at Samford *

Oct. 15 The Citadel *

Oct. 22 OPEN

Oct. 29 East Tennessee State *

Nov. 5 at Western Carolina *

Nov. 12 VMI *

Nov. 19 at Furman *

* Southern Conference Games