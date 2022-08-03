Wofford and Furman hit the practice field in the preseason for the first time Wednesday morning.

Each has a quarterback battle as three are battling for the Terriers’ starting job while the Paladins have returnee Jace Wilson competing against Presbyterian transfer Tyler Huff.

Furman is picked fourth in the SoCon preseason rankings while Wofford is eighth in one poll and ninth in the other.

The Paladins open at home on Thursday September 1st against North Greenville.

The Terriers play a Southern Conference foe to start as they visit preseaon league favorite Chattanooga on Saturday September 3rd.