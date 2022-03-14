SPARTANBURG, S.C. – The Wofford men’s basketball team has received a first-round bye into the second round of the inaugural Basketball Classic Tournament presented by Eracism due to an opponent forfeiture on Monday afternoon as a result of COVID-19 health and safety protocols. The Terriers are now slated to host a second-round matchup in Spartanburg on Friday, March 18, at the Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium.

Friday’s opponent is to be determined, as tip-off is scheduled for a 7 p.m. start to be broadcast on ESPN+.

General admission tickets for Friday’s contest will be available at $10. Faculty, staff and student tickets will be available for $5. Parking will be available in all lots outside the Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium.

Each game of the tournament will be held on the campus of one of the participating schools. In lieu of a traditional bracket, the field and matchups will be set after each round. All games will be broadcast on the ESPN+ platform.



The Basketball Classic semifinals are scheduled for Tuesday, March 29 and the Championship Game on Thursday, March 31.

The Basketball Classic Schedule:

FIRST ROUND (All Times EST):



TUESDAY, MARCH 15



USC Upstate (14-16) @ Appalachain State (19-14) 6:30 pm

Western Illinois (16-15) @ UTEP (19-13) 7:00 pm



WEDNESDAY, MARCH 16



*Opponent forfeited due to COVID-19 @ Wofford (19-13) 7:00 pm



The Zelmo Beaty Game

UMES (11-15) @ Coastal Carolina (16-13) 7:00 pm



The Marques Haynes Game

Morgan State (13-14) @ Youngstown State (18-14) 7:00 pm



The Travis Grant Game

Southeastern Louisiana (19-14) @ South Alabama (19-11) 8:00



Detroit (14-15) @ FGCU (21-11) 7:00 pm



Merrimack (14-16) @ UMBC (18-14) 7:30



The Willis Reed Game

Kent State (23-10) @ Southern Utah (20-11) 9:00 pm



THURSDAY, MARCH 17



Eastern Washington (18-15) @ Fresno State (19-13) 10:00 pm

FRIDAY, MARCH 18

TBD @ Wofford (19-13) 7:00 pm

SATURDAY, MARCH 19



New Orleans (18-13) @ Portland (18-14) 10:00 pm