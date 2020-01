SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) – Nathan Hoover and Storm Murphy scored 17 points apiece and Wofford made its free throws down the stretch to slip past UNC Greensboro 98-92 in double overtime.

UNC Greensboro’s Keyshaun Langley hit a 3-pointer with 48 seconds remaining in regulation to send the game to overtime tied at 78.

Isaiah Miller’s 3-pointer for the Spartans with 18 seconds left in the first OT knotted the score at 86, forcing a second extra period.