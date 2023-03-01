SPARTANBURG, S.C. – The Southern Conference announced the 2022-23 women’s basketball postseason awards Tuesday. Selections include the coaches’ all-conference teams and specialty awards in addition to the Southern Conference Sports Media Association all-conference teams and awards.



Wofford’s Rachael Rose was tabbed player of the year by the coaches, while Samford’s Andrea Bailey was named player of the year by the media. Chattanooga’s Raven Thompson was voted freshman of the year by both the coaches and the media. ETSU first-year head coach Brenda Mock Brown was voted coach of the year by the coaches. Wofford head coach Jimmy Garrity, in his seventh season with the Terriers, was voted coach of the year by the media.

Mercer forward Summah Evans was named defensive player of the year by the coaches and Western Carolina’s Kyla Allison was the winner of the Ann Lashley Inspiration Award.



The 2023 Ingles Southern Conference Women’s Basketball Championship begins Thursday at 11 a.m. at the Harrah’s Cherokee Center – Asheville in Asheville, North Carolina. The championship game is scheduled for Sunday at noon ET and will be televised on ESPN+ and select Nexstar affiliates.



Coaches All-Southern Conference Women’s Basketball Teams



Player of the Year

Rachael Rose, So., G, Wofford



Freshman of the Year

Raven Thompson, F, Chattanooga



Defensive Player of the Year

Summah Evans, Jr., F, Mercer



Coach of the Year

Brenda Mock Brown, ETSU



Ann Lashley Inspiration Award Winner

Kyla Allison, Gr., G, Western Carolina



First team

Jiselle Thomas, Gr., ETSU

Amoria Neal-Tysor, Gr., Mercer

Andrea Bailey, Sr., Samford

Yazz Wazeerud-Din, Gr., Chattanooga

Rachael Rose, So., Wofford



Second team

Kendall Folley, So., ETSU

Grace van Rij, Gr., Furman

Raven Thompson, Fr., Chattanooga

Kyla Allison, Gr., Western Carolina

Jackie Carman, 5th, Wofford



All-defensive team

Kendall Folley, So., ETSU

Summah Evans, Jr., Mercer

Khalis Cain, Jr., UNCG

Andrea Bailey, Sr., Samford

Helen Matthews, Jr., Wofford



All-freshman team

Jaelyn Acker, Furman

Enjulina Gonzalez, Mercer

Raven Thompson, Chattanooga

Carly Heidger, Samford

Masyn Marchbanks, Samford



SoCon Sports Media Association (SCSMA) All-Southern Conference Women’s Basketball Teams



Player of the Year

Andrea Bailey, Sr., G, Samford



Freshman of the Year

Raven Thompson, F, Chattanooga



Coach of the Year

Jimmy Garrity, Wofford



First team

Jiselle Thomas, Gr., ETSU

Amoria Neal-Tysor, Gr., Mercer

Andrea Bailey, Sr., Samford

Yazz Wazeerud-Din, Gr., Chattanooga

Rachael Rose, So., Wofford



Second team

Kendall Folley, So., ETSU

Grace van Rij, Gr., Furman

Akira Wiggins, Gr., UNCG

Raven Thompson, Fr., Chattanooga

Jackie Carman, 5th, Wofford



Third team

Erin Houpt, G, Mercer

Khalis Cain, UNCG

Sussy Ngulefac, So., Samford

Kyla Allison, Gr., Western Carolina

Lilly Hatton, Sr., Wofford



All-freshman team

Journee McDaniel, ETSU

Jaelyn Acker, Furman

Enjulina Gonzalez, Mercer

Raven Thompson, Chattanooga

Masyn Marchbanks, Samford

Notes