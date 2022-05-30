Regular season Southern Conference champion Wofford, which won a program-high 42 games and had an RPI of 35, was among the “first four out” by the NCAA Baseball Tournament Selection Committee when the field was announced Monday afternoon.

The Terriers needed just one win Sunday against UNCG to claim its first SoCon Tourney title since 2007 but lost two games to the Spartans by scores of10-2, and 12-2 in seven innings.

In April, Wofford won a three-game road series against Dallas Baptist, which received an at-large selection based on the strength of its 19-9 record against the NCAA field and its overall strength of schedule, according to committee chairman and Army Athletic Director Mike Buddie, who previously led Furman’s athletic program.

Western Athletic Conference member Grand Canyon University also received an at large bid despite its RPI of 50 and one less victory than the Terriers.

Wofford was ranked as high as 22nd in the Baseball America poll during the season, its first entry into the Top 25 as a Division One member.

Clemson, which handily defeated Wofford during the regular season and posted a 35-23 record but lost two lopsided games in the ACC Tournament, was left out of the field for a second straight year. It’s the first time Clemson has been denied consecutive bids to the tournament since the mid-’80s.

The Tigers are a notch above Wofford in the RPI at 34. N.C. State, with an RPI of 33 and a 36-21 record, was also left out of the field one year after they were the College World Series runner-up.