Wofford is up one spot to number 24 in the new Baseball America poll as the Terriers enjoy a second straight week being ranked for the first time in program history.

Wofford swept East Tennessee State this past weekend to improve to 27-9 overall and 6-0 in the Southern Conference.

They recently took two-of-three on the road against a then-number 18 Dallas Baptist team. DBU is one slot behind the Terriers at number 25.

The Terriers visit Presbyterian Tuesday at 6pm. They return to SoCon action at Mercer this weekend.

They play their next nine games on the road including a recently added game at Clemson on Wednesday April 27th.