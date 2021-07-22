Wofford names Line school’s first softball coach

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (Wofford Athletics) – Wofford College has announced that Mark Line has been named the inaugural coach for the college’s softball program. Line has been a leader on campus for over 30 years, first as the baseball coach and then as an administrator.

The first recruiting class for softball will enroll in the fall of 2022, with the first competition taking place in the spring of 2024. The softball field is currently under construction in an area behind Snyder Field.

“When starting a sports program, it is important to get it right,” said director of athletics Richard Johnson. “We expect to be competitive in the top tier of teams in the Southern Conference. We have turned to Mark Line, who understands the culture of the college better than almost anyone, to lay the foundation for the program. Mark is passionate about Wofford and is someone I entrust completely for this important role.”

Line posted a 210-158 record (.571) in 10 years as the Terriers baseball coach (1986-95). He received District Coach of the Year honors in his second season as the 1987 squad put together as a 23-11 mark. Wofford then set a single-season school record for victories the following campaign with a 27-12 record. It marked the first time Wofford qualified for postseason play in consecutive seasons. Line’s 1991 team established another Terrier mark for wins with a 30-9 record.

After several years working in student affairs as associate dean of students, he joined the athletic department administrative staff in July 2003 in the role of associate athletic director for internal operations and sports programs. He was promoted to senior associate athletic director in 2012 and was named the Deputy Athletic Director in March of 2017. Among his myriad of duties, Line supervises the Olympic sports while also overseeing game operations and serving as liaison to the Carolina Panthers and several on-campus groups and committees.

A 1977 graduate of Erskine, he earned a masters degree from Western Kentucky. Line was selected as a 2004 inductee into Wofford’s Athletic Hall of Fame.

In taking over the softball program, Line has relinquished his duties as deputy athletic director.