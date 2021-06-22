Wofford offensive coordinator Lang retires

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Wofford football offensive coordinator Wade Lang has announced his retirement effective June 30, 2021. A 1983 graduate of Wofford, he has spent 33 seasons as an assistant coach, including the last 31 as offensive coordinator at his alma mater.

As a member of the coaching staff, he has been a part of twelve NCAA Playoff appearances (two NCAA Division II and ten NCAA FCS) and seven Southern Conference championships. He has coached over 20 All-Americans, five Academic All-Americans, 150 All-Southern Conference players, two SoCon Freshmen of the Year and two SoCon Offensive Players of the Year.

Under Lang’s direction, Wofford has consistently ranked among the national leaders in team rushing, total offense and scoring. Wofford has finished either first or second in the Southern Conference in rushing in 22 of the past 24 years and the Terriers have been among the top ten rushing clubs nationally for 24 consecutive seasons.

He has coached some of the most prolific quarterbacks in school history, including Shawn Graves, Travis Wilson, Josh Collier, Ben Widmyer, Mitch Allen and Joe Newman.

After graduating from Wofford in 1983, Lang spent five years as an assistant coach at East Tennessee State. He returned to Wofford in 1988 when Mike Ayers took over as head coach. After two seasons as running backs coach, he took over as offensive coordinator in 1990.

As a Terrier, he lettered all four years at wingback (1979-82). He earned All-District honors as a junior and senior as he led the team in reception yards. Lang was named an honorable mention All-America his senior year as he co-captained Wofford to an 8-3 record. Lang has several entries in the Wofford record book including a 30.0 kickoff return average in 1980 and the season mark with four two-point conversions in 1981.

What They Are Saying …

Josh Conklin, Wofford head coach

“I have the greatest respect for Coach Lang as a man and as a coach. Wade is a difference maker. He is the definition of a professional. When I was hired in 2018 I wanted Wade to be part of our transition. He did it with loyalty, respect, and the highest of character. Year in and year out his offenses demonstrated a level of excellence that most coordinators could only dream of accomplishing. Wofford College was blessed to have him for 33 years. As he transitions to retirement, we wish him and Cheryl nothing but the best.”

Shawn Graves, Wofford Quarterback 1989-92, All-American

“Coach Lang epitomizes the Wofford way. His dedication and loyalty, along with doing things the right way all the time are what makes him the person he is.”

Eric Breitenstein, Wofford Fullback, 2008-12, All-American

“When I came to Wofford there was this branding about the ‘quintessential’ liberal arts education… well, Wade Lang is quintessential Wofford. He could tell you what play Wofford ran to go ahead of Montana in the 2007 playoffs, he could tell you the defense Samford played to hold us to 10 points in 2010 – in fact, I bet he could do this from any big moment over the course of his 35+ year career as a player and a coach. But he can also tell you how many steps it takes to get from his office to the faculty dining room. The man is an absolute genius, a fantastic man, a world class coach and has given his life to Wofford. I am proud to say I played for him, proud to have gotten to know him, and wish him best in whatever comes next.”