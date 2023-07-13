SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Wofford College has announced that J.J. Edwards has been named the head coach of the baseball program. Edwards has been on the coaching staff as an assistant for 12 seasons, including the last two as the associate head coach.

The Terriers have posted a winning record in nine of his last 10 seasons on staff, including back-to-back 40-win campaigns in 2022 and 2023 as part of five consecutive full seasons of 30-plus wins (COVID-shortened 2020 season excluded). Wofford’s 42 wins in 2022 set a new program record, and Edwards aided in the Terriers claiming back-to-back Southern Conference Regular-Season Championships in 2021 and 2022.

“We are excited to have J.J. as our next head baseball coach,” said director of athletics Richard Johnson. “He has been instrumental over the past decade in building the program into a consistent winner both on the field and in the classroom. We look forward to the culture of success that is a hallmark of the baseball team to continue under his leadership.”

Under the tutelage of Edwards, the Terrier offense has ranked in the top three of the SoCon in batting average every season since 2018. Wofford has ranked in the top five nationally in stolen bases in nine of the last 11 seasons and has not ranked below ninth in the country in that span. Each of the last three SoCon Players of the Year have come from Wofford, with Colin Davis (2021), Lawson Hill (2022) and Ryan Galanie (2023) earning the honors.

“I am honored to be selected as the head baseball coach at Wofford College,” said Edwards. “I would like to thank Dr. Samhat, Richard Johnson and the administration for this opportunity. Wofford has been a special place for me and my family, and I look forward to seeing what the future holds for the program.”

The 2023 campaign saw Wofford post a 40-19 clip, its second consecutive 40-win season. Wofford placed third in the league and ultimately advanced to the SoCon Championship for a second-straight season while leading the league in seven different offensive marks. Wofford’s .314 batting average was second in the league and 13th nationally, and the Terriers swiped 153 bases to sit second in the SoCon and fifth in the nation.

The Terriers reached new heights in the 2022 season with a 42-16-1 overall record, the most wins in program history and the team’s first 40-win season. The Terriers were 16-4-1 in league play to claim a second-straight SoCon Regular-Season Championship. Wofford made it to the championship series of the SoCon Tournament for the third time in program history. The squad’s .314 batting average led the conference, as did its 145 stolen bases.

The 2021 season saw Wofford win the first regular season Southern Conference Championship in school history. The team was 36-21 overall and 21-9 in league play, which were the most conference wins in school history. The Terriers had a .291 batting average that ranked second in the league, while four players had averages over .300.



In 2020, the team was 14-3 overall and hitting .316 before the season was cut short. Wofford’s 36 wins in 2019 were at the time tied for second most in school history. Seven Terriers received All-SoCon recognition that season, highlighted by Hayes Heinecke claiming SoCon Freshman of the Year. The Terriers again led the SoCon in hitting at .306. Wofford led the conference in doubles and steals in 2018 with another 36-win campaign.

Despite posting 28 wins in 2017 to fall just short of 30, Wofford tallied three 30-win seasons in a row from 2014-16. This included 39 wins in 2015, just a hair shy of the program’s first 40-win campaign. Seven starters hit above .300 that season, ranking second in the SoCon and 15th in the country with a team average of .302.

Edwards helped Wofford to a 32-28 mark in 2014, the program’s first winning season since 1992. The Terriers swiped 153 bases to top the nation, also setting program records for walks and fielding percentage. The 2013 season saw the Terriers top the nation in steals with 163. In his first season on the staff in 2012he worked primarily with the outfielders and coached first base.



He was a four-year letterwinner and three-year starter at Sacred Heart. Playing primarily in the infield, he was team captain in 2010 and 2011. Prior to joining the Terriers, Edwards was an assistant coach for the Oneonta Outlaws of the NYCBL during the summer of 2011. He played in the NYCBL for three seasons with the Elmira Pioneers, earning first-team honors in 2009.

A native of Endwell, New York, Edwards received his bachelor’s degree in history from Sacred Heart in 2010 and added a master’s in the art of teaching in 2011. A standout in baseball and basketball, he was inducted in the Maine-Endwell High School Athletic Hall of Fame in 2018. Edwards and his wife, Melissa, have a daughter, James Marie, and reside in Spartanburg.

Edwards replaces Todd Interdonato as head coach, who was hired in the same role at Boston College earlier this week.