SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Led by Messiah Jones’ 16 points, the Wofford Terriers defeated the Presbyterian Blue Hose 76-63 on Thursday night.

The Terriers improved to 5-3 with the victory and the Blue Hose fell to 2-7.

Wofford led by seven at the half in the 177th meeting between the Upstate programs and picked-up its 107th victory in the series.

The Blue Hose were led by Crosby James’ 18 points. He was four of five from three-point range.

