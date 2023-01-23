SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Wofford College has announced the 2023 football schedule, which features home games against Presbyterian College and Southern Conference foes Chattanooga, Samford, Western Carolina and Furman.

The Terriers will open the season at Pittsburgh on September 2. This will be the first ever meeting between the two teams. Wofford head coach Shawn Watson served as the offensive coordinator at Pitt in 2017 and 2018. The game will mark the second straight season Wofford will face a team from the ACC. Last season Pitt was 9-4 overall and defeated UCLA in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl to finish ranked #22 in the final AP Top 25.

On September 9, Wofford will travel to Williamsburg, Virginia, to begin a home-and-home series with William & Mary. The teams have only played twice, in 1930 and 1988, both wins by the Tribe. They were 11-2 overall last season to win the CAA title and reached the quarterfinals of the NCAA FCS Playoffs as the fifth overall seed.

The home opener will be on September 16 against Presbyterian College. Wofford has won the last seven meetings and holds a 42-40-3 lead in the series that began in 1914. The Blue Hose were 1-10 last season and compete in the Pioneer Football League.

A trip to VMI on September 23 begins the Southern Conference schedule for the Terriers. Wofford has won eight of the last ten meetings, including a 34-16 in last season. The Keydets will be led by Danny Rocco in his first season in Lexington after head coaching stops at Delaware, Richmond and Liberty.

On September 30, Wofford will host Chattanooga. The Mocs have won the last three games in the series, but the Terriers hold a 15-14 lead in all games played since 1927. The Samford Bulldogs, the 2022 Southern Conference Champions, will visit Gibbs Stadium on October 7. Samford has won eight in a row over the Terriers. They were 11-2 overall last season and lost in the NCAA FCS Playoff quarterfinals to North Dakota State.

Wofford travels to East Tennessee State on October 14. In 2022 the Terriers defeated the Bucs 48-41. Overall, Wofford has won nine of the last ten meetings and hold a 16-14 lead in the series that dates back to 1957. The road trip continues on October 21 when Wofford visits Mercer. The Bears have won the last two meetings and overall had an 8-7 lead in the series.

After the open date on October 28, Wofford returns home on November 4 to host Western Carolina. The Catamounts have won back-to-back games in the series, but Wofford holds a 28-16 lead in the series that began in 1952. On November 11, the Terriers travel to Charleston to face The Citadel. Wofford earned a 31-16 win over the Bulldogs last season which was the first win for head coach Shawn Watson. The two teams have played since 1916 and the Bulldogs lead 44-31-1 in the series.

For the second straight season, the schedule wraps up on November 18 when Wofford and Furman play for the 97th time since 1889. Over the last ten meetings, the series is tied at five games each.

2023 Wofford Football Schedule

Sept. 2 at Pittsburgh

Sept. 9 at William & Mary

Sept. 16 Presbyterian

Sept. 23 at VMI *

Sept. 30 Chattanooga *

Oct. 7 Samford *

Oct. 14 at East Tennessee State *

Oct. 21 at Mercer *

Oct. 28 OPEN

Nov. 4 Western Carolina *

Nov. 11 at The Citadel *

Nov. 18 Furman *

* Southern Conference Games