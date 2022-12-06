SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Led by freshman Jackson Paveletzke’s 20 points, the Wofford Terriers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 71-61, Tuesday night.

Wofford trailed by eight with just under nine minutes to play before Paveletzke sparked the rally, hitting a three-pointer to give his team a 59-57 lead with just over five minutes to play.

B.J. Mack contributed 18 for the Terriers, who won in interim head coach Dwight Perry’s first game guiding the team this season.

Jay McAuley took a leave of absence on Monday. While the school gave not specific reason for McAuley’s move, national basketball writer Jeff Goodman reported Tuesday that it was the result of player unrest, according to sources.

The Terriers are now 6-4 on the season, while the Chanticleers dropped to 4-4.

