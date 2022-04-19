CLINTON, S.C. – With the score even at 6-6 in the top of the 11th inning, the 24th-ranked Wofford baseball team plated two runs to pull ahead and secure an 8-7 win in midweek action at the PC Baseball Complex Tuesday night. The Terriers improve to 28-9 (6-0 SoCon) on the season, while the Blue Hose drop to 15-20 (5-7 Big South).

The win pushes Wofford’s win streak to eight games, matching the season’s longest from March 20 – April 2. It also ties the longest win streak in Wofford’s Division I era, marking the fifth time the Terriers have totaled exactly eight wins.

Dalton Rhadans (5-1) tallied the win for Wofford after hurling the final 4.2 innings. He surrendered two runs on four hits, striking out five and walking none.

Colbey Klepper (0-5) was charged with the loss for Presbyterian after pitching the final 1.2 innings. He gave up two runs on one hit and two walks.

Both offenses were rolling in the contest, with Wofford edging Presbyterian 16-14 in hits. Despite leaving 14 runners on base, the Terriers held on to win, aided in part to drawing 10 walks as a team while issuing just a single free pass to the Blue Hose.

Three Terriers totaled three-hit affairs: Brennen Dorighi, Lawson Hill and Brice Martinez. Dorighi led the squad with four RBI on the night, two of which came from his mammoth fourth homer of the season, and Martinez contributed one RBI of his own. Hill drew a walk to reach a fourth time.

Jack Renwick and Trey Yunger also posted multi-hit games, knocking two apiece. Renwick added an RBI while Yunger also worked a walk.

Zeb Roos reached base three times with a hit and two walks. John Dempsey also drew multiple walks, receiving three free passes.

Presbyterian struck first with a pair of runs in the bottom of the first. A sacrifice fly brought in the first run of the contest, and then an RBI single made the score 2-0 in favor of the Blue Hose.

Wofford responded immediately to pull in front in the top of the second. After Jack Renwick reached with a single to center, Brennen Dorighi then drove Renwick home along with himself when he launched a no-doubt moonshoot to right field, tying the score. The Terriers jumped in front later in the frame when Nolen Hester singled to drive in Brice Martinez, making the score 3-2.

The Blue Hose pulled level right away, scoring on a run on a double play in the bottom of the frame to even things up at 3-3.

Presbyterian jumped back in front with two more runs in the bottom of the fourth. A sacrifice fly plated the go-ahead run, and an RBI single made the score 5-3.

Wofford pulled within a run in the top of the fifth. A pair of walks and a flyout gave the Terriers runners on the corners, and a well-placed bunt single by Renwick plated a run as he slid in safely for the base hit at first. Wofford’s deficit was 5-4.

Needing anything to stay alive in the top of the ninth, the Terriers began to fight back. After a flyout started the inning, Lawson Hill and Ryan Galanie knocked back-to-back singles to place the potential tying and go-ahead runs on base. An infield fly then brought Wofford down to its final out. Dorighi strided up to the dish and delivered once more, ripping a double into right field to plate both runners and put the Terriers in front 6-5.

However, Presbyterian would not quit, either, as it also found itself down to the final out. But a single through the left side scored the tying run to force extra innings with the score knotted at 6-6.

After a scoreless 10th inning, Wofford broke through in the top of the 11th. With the bases loaded, a wild pitch allowed the go-ahead run to come across the plate. A sacrifice fly off the bat of Martinez plated one more run to give Wofford an 8-6 lead.

Once again, the Blue Hose refused to give in. A sacrifice fly after a pair of singles pulled Presbyterian to within a run. That was all they would get as Dalton Rhadans finished the game off with a big-time strikeout to lock down the 8-7 triumph.

The Terriers remain on the road, traveling to Macon, Ga. this weekend for a three-game set with Mercer. Game one of the series against the Bears is set for a 6:00 p.m. first pitch Friday night.