Wofford rolls over VMI 59-14, 2-0 in SoCon

Posted: Sep 08, 2018 10:37 PM EDT

Updated: Sep 08, 2018 11:57 PM EDT

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) - Joe Newman threw for two touchdowns, jump-starting Wofford's prolific offense in a 59-14 win over VMI on Saturday.

The Terriers (2-0, 2-0 Southern Conference) piled up 661 yards of offense, 450 on the ground, and had five players rush for a touchdown.

Wofford scored on all six first-half possessions, with five of the scoring plays going for 25, 42, 32, 21 and 10 yards. Two of the drives covered 92 yards, another went75 and a fourth was 74 yards. In the second half, Jimmy Weirick had a 63-yard rushing touchdown and Dimitri Redwood returned an interception 45 yards for a score.

The Terriers had a 15-3 edge in first downs and 249-63 advantage in total offense in the first quarter, opening a 21-0 lead. By the half it was 24-8 in first downs and 457-161 total yards with the score 42-7. The difference in rushing was 281-9.

Reece Udinski and Austin Coulling had touchdown passes for VMI (0-2, 0-1), which finished with 314 yards.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


