DAVIDSON, N.C. – The Wofford baseball team earned back-to-back run-rule wins in midweek action, downing the Davidson Wildcats 16-6 in seven innings Wednesday night at Wilson Field. Wofford improves to 31-10 with a fourth consecutive win, and Davidson drops to 23-16.



Terrier starter Charlie Weber (1-0) earned his first-career win after tossing the first 2.0 innings with just one hit and no runs allowed. The freshman notched four punchouts. He was the first of five Terriers to toe the rubber on the night, with Lucas Mahlstedt following. Mahlstedt hurled 2.0 innings with one run given up on two hits, tallying a pair of strikeouts. Sam Stratton , Branton Little and Holden Wilder each turned in an inning.



Brycen Champey (2-4) was tagged with the loss in a starting role for the Wildcats. He surrendered three runs (one earned) on five hits in 2.0 innings.



The Terriers tallied ten hits in the contest, with six batters recording a multi-hit effort. Marshall Toole and Dixon Black led the way with three hits each. Toole drove home two runs, and Black added an RBI. Toole clubbed a solo home run in the game, one that led off the contest.



Ryan Galanie , Trey Yunger , Cameron Gill and Andrew Mannelly each notched two hits and two RBI. One of Mannelly’s base knocks was a double. Jack Renwick added to his national lead in sacrifice bunts, recording an RBI with his 19th sacrifice of the campaign. He now holds sole possession of the program’s single-season record for sacrifice hits.



Wofford was running wild on the bases tonight, swiping nine total. Those nine steals are tied for fourth most in a single game in program history, three shy of the overall record of 12. They are the most swipes since the Terriers stole nine against UNC Asheville last season. Six different Terriers stole a base tonight, led by Yunger with three. Galanie added two.



The Terriers took advantage of plenty of Wildcat miscues, as Davidson committed five errors and walked five batters. Wofford was guilty of only one defensive mishap on the game and issued one less walk at four.



Wofford wasted no time scoring, as Marshall Toole led the game off with a solo home run on the fourth pitch of the contest.



The Terriers added two more in the top of the second. Jack Renwick laid down an RBI sacrifice bunt, and Toole dropped down a bunt single that scored one to extend the margin to 3-0.



Brice Martinez put down a sacrifice bunt in the third that plated a run, but Davidson got on the board in the bottom of the frame with an RBI groundout, making the score 4-1.



The Terrier offense hit a groove in the fourth with five runs. Ryan Galanie singled to score two to start things off. A well-executed double steal saw Galanie swipe second and Toole snag home. Trey Yunger added an RBI single, and later in the frame he scored on an error after the catcher’s throw sailed away on his steal of third. This made Wofford’s lead 9-1.



Davidson began its quest to come back with three runs on a double in the fifth, cutting the score to 9-4.



Wofford responded with a pair of runs in the top of the sixth. Dixon Black delivered an RBI single and later scored on a passed ball. Wofford led 11-4.



Davidson added two more of its own in the bottom of the frame, starting with an RBI double. A wild pitch then cut the score to 11-6.



But the Terriers exploded for five more in the top of the seventh to extend their lead to double figures. Yunger’s fielder’s choice brought one home, and then Cameron Gill roped a two-run single to left. Andrew Mannelly added a two-run double to push the Wofford lead to 16-6.



With the lead now 10, Holden Wilder came on looking to finish off a run-rule win. After striking out a batter, he surrendered a single. But Davidson’s attempt to avoid the early ending was short-lived as Wilder induced a double play to ice the contest and lock down a consecutive run-rule triumph, 16-6.



Wofford returns to action this weekend with a pair of games in Winston-Salem, N.C. First, the Terriers will do battle with No. 2 Wake Forest on Saturday. First pitch against the Demon Deacons is slated for 6:00 p.m. Wofford then takes on High Point on Sunday in neutral site action at 1:00 p.m. at Wake Forest’s David F. Couch Ballpark.