SPARTANBURG, S.C. – The Wofford baseball team pounced early on the Cincinnati Bearcats, dropping an eight-spot in the first inning en route to a 12-3 series-opening victory Friday night at Russell C. King Field. Wofford improves to 13-1 with the triumph, and Cincinnati drops to 7-7.

The Terriers have pushed their winning streak now to 13 games, matching the program’s record set originally in 1983.

Wofford reliever Branton Little (2-0) earned the win as the first pitcher out of the bullpen for the Terriers. He tossed 3.1 innings and allowed just one run (unearned) on two hits and a walk with five strikeouts. Coulson Buchanan got the starting nod, hurling 4.0 innings with two runs allowed on four hits and one walk. Buchanan notched eight punchouts, a new single-game high by a Terrier this season. Lucas Mahlstedt closed out the final 1.2 innings, striking out one and allowing no hits or runs.

Bearcat starter Dylan Brosky (1-1) was handed the loss after giving up eight runs (four earned) on six hits and a walk in just one inning of work.

The Terriers tallied 13 total hits with five players recording multi-hit efforts. Ryan Galanie led the way with three hits and three RBI, extending his on-base streak to 39 games in a row. He added a walk to reach base four total times. Cameron Gill added a pair of hits and a run knocked in. David Wiley added a pair of RBI, and Andrew Mannelly also brought home two runs with one hit. Mannelly’s hit was a two-run homer, his first-career round-tripper and hit.

Wofford opened the contest with a bang, spotting eight runs in the bottom of the frame, the most by the Terriers in a single inning this season. Ryan Galanie began the onslaught with a mammoth two-run homer to right field. Jack Renwick brought in another when he drew a bases-loaded walk. David Wiley’s sacrifice fly added another, and Cameron Gill’s single plated one more. The inning continued to unravel for the Bearcats when a wild pitch allowed Gill to score, and then Galanie recorded his third RBI of the inning with a single to left. When the dust settled, the Terriers held a rapid 8-0 advantage.

Another Wiley sacrifice fly in the second inning made the score 9-0, and a run-scoring double play in the bottom of the third cracked double-digits for the Terriers. After three innings, Wofford held a 10-0 lead.

Cincinnati broke onto the board with a two-run homer of its own in the fourth, cutting the margin to 10-2.

Pitching settled in from there until the seventh, when the Bearcats capitalized on a throwing error to score another run. This made the score 10-3.

In the bottom of the frame, Andrew Mannelly stepped up to pinch hit with a runner on base. He unloaded on a pitch, launching it over the scoreboard in right field for the first homer and hit of the freshman’s career. Mannelly’s blast made the score 12-3.

Branton Little and Lucas Mahlstedt combined to hold Cincinnati scoreless over the remaining two innings, locking down the 12-3 Wofford victory.

The squads will square off again tomorrow afternoon for game two of the series. First pitch is slated for 2:00 p.m. at Russell C. King Field.