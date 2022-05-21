LEXINGTON, Va. (Wofford SID) – The Wofford baseball team kept rolling offensively, depositing 17 runs on 14 hits against the VMI Keydets Saturday afternoon in seven innings at Gray-Minor Stadium. The Terriers finish the regular season at 40-14-1 and 16-4-1 in the SoCon. The Keydets end their campaign with a 16-39 mark, 6-15 in league action.

With 40 wins, Wofford has set a new program record for victories in a season, topping the 39 of the 2015 squad. The sweep of VMI is the sixth for the Terriers this season, and the run-rule win is the fourth of the campaign by Wofford.

Devon Sharts (3-0) earned the win in relief for the Terriers. He turned in a career-high 5.0 innings of shutout work, surrendering just a hit and a walk. The righty struck out two. Dom Marcoccio started on the bump, tossing the first inning and allowing two runs on three hits with a walk and a strikeout. Clay Schwaner pitched the final frame, allowing one run on one hit.

Caden Plummer (1-4) suffered the loss for the Keydets after starting and allowing three runs on three hits and three walks in 2.1 innings.

Lawson Hill led the charge for Wofford with four hits. Ryan Galanie was close behind with three knocks, and two of them were long balls. The pair of homers are good for Galanie’s fourth multi-homer outing of the season and lift his season total to 17 round-trippers, and he collected seven total RBI to top the squad. John Dempsey and Jack Renwick each had two hits. Renwick drove home four runs while Dempsey added two RBI. Brice Martinez and Zeb Roos each drove home a pair of runs. Though hitless, Brennen Dorighi frequented the basepaths by working three walks.

Wofford did not need long to take the lead. The Terriers loaded the bases in the top of the first with a pair of a walks and a single, and Ryan Galanie wore a pitch to reach base and bring home the first run. Jack Renwick then singled to center to plate two more for the quick 3-0 advantage.

But VMI did not need long to pull within a run. The Keydets plated two runs with a single in the bottom of the frame to make the score 3-2 after an inning of play.

The Terriers secured some breathing room in the top of the fourth. John Dempsey opened the scoring by ripping a double to left that scored two runs. Galanie followed up by lifting a two-run homer to right center, extending the lead to 7-2.

Wofford tacked on another run in the top of the fifth. After Trey Yunger roped a one-out triple to the right center gap, Zeb Roos brought him home with an RBI groundout. The score stood at 8-2 in favor of Wofford.

With six runs in the sixth, the Terriers cushioned their lead significantly. After an error and two singles loaded the bases for Galanie, he lifted a sacrifice fly to bring a run home. A walk to Brennen Dorighi reloaded the bases, and Renwick dropped in a double down the right field line to score two more Terriers. A hit batsman created yet another bases-loaded situation, and another sacrifice fly, this time off the bat of Roos, made it a 10-run ballgame. Brice Martinez blew the game open even more when he roped a single back up the middle that plated the remaining two baserunners for a 14-2 margin.

Wofford kept its foot on the gas pedal, ballooning the lead further in the top of the seventh. After a hit and a walk, Galanie unloaded on yet another baseball, sending a three-run blast over the centerfield fence to make the score 17-2.

VMI did not want to go down quietly, leading off the bottom of the seventh with a solo home run to right field. But that was all the Keydets got, as Clay Schwaner held them to the one run and closed down the 17-3 triumph for a record-breaking 40th win on the season.

With the regular season now closed, Wofford will return to action in Southern Conference Tournament next week. Though the tournament begins on Wednesday, May 25, the Terriers will not be in action until Friday, May 27. As the regular season champions, Wofford is the No. 1 seed and receives a two-day bye. Wofford’s first tournament game will be against a yet to be determined opponent at 9:00 a.m. at Fluor Field in Greenville, S.C. on May 27.