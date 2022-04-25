SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Wofford infielder/outfielder Brennen Dorighi and right-hander Josh Vitus have been named the Southern Conference player and pitcher of the week, respectively, for all games from April 18-24. The selections, the second each for Dorighi and Vitus, are made by the league office.

Dorighi hit the ball with authority in his four starts for 24th-ranked Wofford last week, batting .500 and scoring three total runs with two doubles, two home runs and eight RBIs in the Terriers’ midweek game against Presbyterian and Wofford’s weekend conference series against Mercer. He started the week by going 3-for-6 with one run scored, one home run and four RBIs in Wofford’s 8-7 victory over the Blue Hose on Tuesday, April 11, before going 2-for-5 with two RBIs in the Terriers’ 17-7 series-opening win over the Bears on Friday, April 22, and 1-for-3 with one walk in Wofford’s 5-0 victory over Mercer the following day. Dorighi closed out the weekend by going 3-for-4 with a clutch game-tying two-run blast in the Terriers’ 12-10 series-finale loss to the Bears on Sunday. The Cherry Hills Village, Colorado, native accrued 17 total bases as the only Terrier in double digits and finished the week with a .550 on-base percentage and a .944 slugging percentage.

Vitus threw five shutout innings in his only appearance for Wofford last week, holding the Bears to three hits and allowing no runs in the Terriers’ 5-0 shutout win on Saturday. The fifth-year hurler, who concluded the week with a 0.00 ERA, recorded three strikeouts and allowed three walks in route to clinching his fourth win of the season.



Wofford (30-10, 8-1 SoCon) returns to action on Wednesday, April 27, traveling to Clemson, South Carolina, for a 4 p.m. ET game against Clemson before making a trip to Birmingham, Alabama, for a three-game conference series against Samford (18-19, 5-4 SoCon) from April 29 to May 1.

Also nominated for player of the week: Ryan McCarthy (The Citadel), Tommy Barth (ETSU), Treyson Hughes (Mercer),GC Jarman (UNCG), Brett Cook (VMI) and Nate Stocum (Western Carolina).



Also nominated for pitcher of the week: Fisher Paulsen (The Citadel), Andrew Ronne (ETSU), Ryan Lobus (Mercer), Price King (UNCG) and Lucas Hartman (Western Carolina).

2022 SoCon Players of the Week

Feb. 21 Hogan Windish, Jr., INF, UNCG

Feb. 28 Cole Simpson, Sr., OF, The Citadel

March 7 Justin Starke, R-So., INF, VMI

March 14 Zach Ketterman, So., INF, Western Carolina

March 21 John Dempsey, Sr., INF, Wofford

March 28 Ryan McCarthy, Gr., OF, The Citadel

April 4 Brennen Dorighi, Sr., OF/INF, Wofford

April 11 Bryce Hodge, Sr., INF, ETSU

April 18 Angelo DiSpigna, Jr., INF, Mercer

April 25 Brennen Dorighi, Sr., OF/INF, Wofford

2022 SoCon Pitchers of the Week

Feb. 21 Tyler Bradt, R-So., VMI

Feb. 28 Tyler Bradt, R-So., VMI

March 7 Matthew Marchal, Jr., Wofford

March 14 Zach Kirby, Sr., ETSU

March 21 Devin Beckley, Gr., The Citadel

March 28 Dalton Rhadans, Sr., Wofford

April 4 Josh Vitus, 5th, Wofford

April 11 Michael Ross, So., Samford

April 18 Dalton Rhadans, Sr., Wofford

April 25 Josh Vitus, 5th, Wofford