SPARTANBURG, S.C. – The Wofford men’s basketball team is headed to the postseason, as head coach Jay McAuley and the Terriers have accepted an invitation to participate in The Basketball Classic presented by Eracism – a new 32-team tournament open to deserving teams not selected for the NCAA Tournament.

Each game of the Basketball Classic will be held on the campus of one of the participating schools starting March 14, as Wofford will host a first-round contest at the Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium on Wednesday, March 16. Tip-off time and information on tickets is to be announced soon.

The Basketball Classic semifinals are scheduled for Tuesday, March 29 and the Championship Game on Thursday, March 31.

“Our players have put in the work all year long to put themselves in position to not only be near the top of the Southern Conference but also be considered for postseason play,” said head coach Jay McAuley. “A small percentage of schools will get this opportunity to compete for a championship and we are thankful to be a part of that elite group.”

The Terriers’ opponent and the entire bracket will be announced after the field for the National Invitational Tournament (NIT) is released on Sunday, March 13, by the 20-member tournament selection committee.

Led by second-team All-SoCon forward B.J. Mack (16.5 PPG / 6.1 RPG) and third-team All-SoCon guard Max Klesmit (14.9 PPG / 68 3FGM), Wofford is 19-13 with an opportunity to notch its first 20-win season under third-year head coach Jay McAuley and seventh in program history since joining the Division I ranks. The team has achieved 19 wins twice in three years under McAuley, including a Southern Conference finals appearance in 2020, while having recorded winning seasons each year under his direction.

In the 2022 Ingles Southern Conference Men’s Basketball Championship over the weekend, the fourth-seeded Terriers beat VMI in the quarterfinals prior to falling to eventual champion Chattanooga in the SoCon semifinals in Asheville, N.C.

The Terriers prepare for its first postseason appearance since the 2018-19 banner year, as Wofford was eligible and invited for postseason play over the last two seasons (2020 and 2021), though, the COVID-19 pandemic caused such tournaments to be canceled.

All games will be broadcast on the ESPN+ platform.

Administering the Basketball Classic is a seasoned panel with deep roots in the sport that previously conducted the College Insider, Inc. Postseason Tournament from 2009-19.

Wofford Postseason History

– 2010 NCAA Tournament (First Round)

– 2011 NCAA Tournament (First Round)

– 2012 CBI Tournament (First Round)

– 2014 NCAA Tournament (First Round)

– 2015 NCAA Tournament (First Round)

– 2018 CollegeInsider.com Tournament (First Round)

– 2019 NCAA Tournament (Second Round)

– 2020 / 2021 Postseason Invites – Canceled due to COVID-19