Wofford tops UNC-Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (Wofford Athletics) – With four players scoring in double figures, the Wofford women’s basketball team took home another road win after defeating UNC-Asheville 76-50. The Terriers move to 3-1 on the young season, while the Bulldogs go to 1-2.

Wofford opened the scoring with Jamari McDavid grabbing an offensive rebound and putting away the layup. Lilly Hatton scored a layup of her own after an offensive rebound as the Terriers were determined early to crash the boards. Niyah Lutz added two more on the fast break for an early 6-2 lead, and Jackie Carman broke through the defense for an easy score as Wofford led 10-4 at the media timeout. Out of the timeout, Hatton knocked down two free-throws and Alexis Tomlin checked in and made a 15-footer for a 14-4 lead. Wofford held a 14-6 advantage at the end of the 1st quarter.

Lutz surprised the defense with a pump fake and went to the rim with a little razzle dazzle to kick off the 2nd quarter. She then drilled a triple, and McDavid ran around her defender as the Terriers’ offense couldn’t be stopped to this point. Quick passing inside the paint led to another McDavid layup as Asheville called a timeout, the Terriers leading 23-10. Carman hit a 3-pointer from Lutz to put Wofford up by 16, and McDavid scored again off another offensive rebound. MaryMartha Turner swished a floater for her first points of the game, as the Bulldogs were unable to protect the paint. Everyone was finding themselves on the scoresheet as Alea Harris made a contested 10-footer. At the end of the 1st half, Wofford held a 32-22 lead.

“I thought we’ve rebounded the best we’ve done all season in that half. We have to stay strong on the defensive side and clean up the turnovers and we will win this game”, was coach Jimmy Garrity’s message to the team at halftime.

Carman fed Hatton in the post for Wofford’s first bucket of the 2nd half as they were relentless in the paint. Carman and Lutz drove to the basket and each got a layup, and Helen Matthews scored her first points on a layup as well. It was an 11-2 run for Wofford after Hatton’s deep three, forcing Asheville into a timeout with the score 45-28 in favor of the Terriers. Carman ended a 5-0 run from the Bulldogs with a left-handed layup, and with 2:12 remaining it was a 47-33 lead for the black and gold. More of the same from Wofford as they kept scoring in the paint and overpowering Asheville, as the team took a 53-37 into the final frame.

Wofford forced a shot clock violation to begin the 4th quarter that led directly to Lutz hitting a trey from the top of the key. Tomlin spun around her man for a strong fade-away and Turner hit a high-arching three to put the Terriers up by 24. A steal from Abbey Crawford who pitched it up to Turner for a layup, part of a 10-0 run, made Asheville call a timeout with 6:33 to go. Alea Harris picked up a bouncing ball and willed one home, and Crawford scored her first collegiate points on a hook shot for a 67-39 lead. Elena

Pulanco finally got on the scoresheet with a deep two that fell as Wofford was putting the game to bed. The Terriers controlled the ball for the final two minutes and got their first win at Asheville since 2014, with a 76-50 win.

Jackie Carman finished with a team-high 13 points. Niyah Lutz, Jamari McDavid, and Lilly Hatton all scored in double figures as well. McDavid had a game-high eight rebounds, and Carman, Lutz, and Harris had three assists a piece. Wofford shot 50.8% from the floor and scored a season-high 50 points from the paint.

“It’s always fun to get one on the road, especially when exams are coming up and it’s a stressful time for the girls. You could tell they were having fun, playing freely, and most importantly playing as a team”, said coach Garrity. “Everyone scored which means we were sharing the ball and getting open looks. Our defense continues to standout. We forced them to some back looks and a few shot clock violations, and when your defense plays that hard for you, you’re going to come out on top more often than not.”

Wofford’s next game will be against Xavier on Sunday, December 13 at 2:00 pm.