SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) – Gino Appleberry capped a long, fourth-quarter drive with a 2-yard touchdown, Clayton Crile kicked three field goals and Chattanooga defeated Wofford 23-13 on Saturday night.

It was Crile’s third field goal and a 78-yard drive in the fourth quarter that was the difference.

Following a Terriers punt, Chattanooga went 78 yards in 10 plays with Appleberry making it 23-13 with 5:18 to play.

Wofford’s last gasp ended with a fumble on the Chattanooga 33 with less than a minute to play.

Appleberry finished with 94 yards, 41 coming in the last minute before he slid down in Wofford territory. Chase Artopoeus was 15 of 30 for 197 yards and two interceptions for the Mocs (4-1, 3-0 Southern Conference) but had a rushing touchdown. Criles’ field goals were 42, 32 and 32 yards.

Bridger Jones had field goals of 41 and 47 yards to give the Terriers (0-5, 0-2) an early lead and David Legette scored on a 9-yard run in the third quarter.

The series is now 15-15.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)