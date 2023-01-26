CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – Led by Jackson Paveletzke’s 21 points, the Wofford Terriers defeated the Chattanooga Mocs 85-80 on Wednesday night.

The Terriers are now 12-10, 4-5 with the win and the Mocs fell to 11-11, 3-6.

Jackson Sivills lay-up with just over 10:30 to go put the Terriers ahead to stay at 54-53.

Carson McCorkle, who scored 15 points on five of six shooting from beyond the arc, and Paveletzke extended the lead with three pointers.

Wofford next gets a visit from Samford, which is tied with UNCG for first place in the Southern Conference, in a 2pm game Saturday on the CBS Sports Network.

