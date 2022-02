CHARLESTON, S.C. – Max Klesmit posted 17 points and five steals as Wofford beat The Citadel 65-58.

Tyler Moffe led the Bulldogs on Wednesday night with 20 points.

The Terriers make it a regular season sweep of the Bulldogs and improve to 16-11 overall and 8-7 in the Southern Conference.

