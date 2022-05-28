GREENVILLE, S.C. — Wofford notched three runs on three hits in the sixth, two runs on three hits in the seventh, and one run on two hits in the eighth to earn a 6-3 victory over No. 5 seed UNCG on Friday, at the Southern Conference Baseball Championship presented by Holston Gases at Fluor Field.

The Spartans took the first lead in the contest, securing a 1-0 lead in the top of the fifth, before the Terriers exploded in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings. Wofford (41-14-1) advances to play the winner between No. 2 Mercer and No. 3 Samford on Saturday at noon, while UNCG faces No. 6 seed Western Carolina later this afternoon at 4 p.m.

The contest remained scoreless until the top of the fifth, when Pres Cavenaugh had a hard-hit line drive to second base, driving in lead-off batter Bradley Bott, who started off the inning with a single up the middle, to hand the Spartans a one-run lead.

Wofford answered with three runs in the next inning, with the Terriers’ Nolen Hester opening the frame with a double to left center, followed by a Lawson Hill single to left field that saw the graduate catcher advance to second on the throw, while Hester advanced to third. John Dempsey evened the score and handed Wofford their first run of the contest, hitting a sacrifice fly to center field to drive in Hester and advance Hill to third.

Junior third baseman Ryan Galanie knocked a triple into right field in the next at-bat, his fifth of the 2022 campaign, giving the Terriers their first lead of the game. Galanie scored on a wild pitch later in the inning, helping Wofford conclude the frame with a two-run lead.

The Terriers continued to dominate at the plate, scoring two additional runs in the seventh, with Brice Martinez singling to right field to score Trey Yunger and Hill singling through the left side to drive in Martinez. They added one final run in the eighth, with Zeb Roos laying down a sacrifice bunt to third to score Shane Lussier, extending the Wofford lead to 6-1.

The Spartans looked to make a comeback in the ninth, with UNCG adding two runs in the top of the frame on a Kennedy Jones two-run home run over the center field fence that cut the Spartans deficit to 6-3. However, the two runs were not enough, as Wofford went on to claim the 6-3 victory.

Hester and Hill both went 2-for-4 with one run scored, with Hester adding one double and Hill adding one RBI in the win. Galanie went 1-for-4 with one run, one RBI and one double, while Brennen Dorighi, Jack Renwick, Yunger and Martinez added one hit each.

UNCG’s Cavenaugh was 2-for-5 with one RBI to pace the Spartans, while Greg Hardison went 2-for-4 with one double in the loss.

Wofford’s Matthew Marchal started for the Terriers and improved to 7-2 with the win, as he allowed one run on six hits and recorded six strikeouts in six innings of action. Luke Stephens threw one inning for Wofford, striking out three, while Dalton Rhadans closed out the contest, allowing two runs on three hits and recording one strikeout in the final two innings.

Jared Mathewson (5-6) took the loss for the Spartans. He was charged with four runs on four hits in six innings pitched. Hunter Shuey entered the contest in the bottom of the seventh inning, allowing two runs on five hits in his two innings pitched.