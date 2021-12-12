Wofford Women top Appalachian St. behind 2 career outings

BOONE, N.C. (Wofford Athletics) – The Wofford women’s basketball team earned a hard-fought victory over the Appalachian State Mountaineers Sunday afternoon. Led by two career-high performances from Jackie Carman (26 points) and Reagan Rapert (15 points), the Terriers secured a 78-65 victory at the Holmes Convocation Center.

Wofford improves to 4-6 with the win, while App State falls to 6-4. The Terriers have now won back-to-back games for the first time this season, and it’s Wofford’s first road victory of the year.

The win marks the first for the Terriers over their former SoCon foe since Feb. 12, 2007, snapping a streak of 16-straight victories by the Mountaineers. It’s Wofford’s first win in the series in Boone, N.C. since Jan. 16, 2007.

Wofford shot 37.1 percent from the field and 45.0 percent beyond the arc. The Terriers held the Mountaineers to just 19.4 percent from three. Wofford outrebounded App State, 49-34, and went to the free throw line 31 times, drawing 24 fouls. The 49 boards for the Terriers are a new single-game team-high. Wofford led the scoring in each quarter except for the second, with App State only holding a two-point advantage, 19-17, in that frame.

“To win on the road at Appalachian State, they are a really good team,” said head coach Jimmy Garrity. “They are going to contend for the Sun Belt Conference Championship. We just played really hard. They followed the gameplan and the scout, to know who we wanted shooting jumpers versus their drivers. And we made very few mistakes on defense. At the end of the day, we were forced to play smaller with Lilly [Hatton] and Lexx [Tomlin] getting two early fouls. So we had four guards, and to be honest, that was probably our best lineup. I’m really proud of our rebounding effort, 49 rebounds, 15 of those offensively. And to get to the free throw line 31 times, we talked a lot about attacking and being aggressive on both ends on the court. They did that and were rewarded by getting to the free throw line.”

Two Terriers scored in double figures, each one posting a career-high. Jackie Carman led the way with 26 points, becoming the first Terrier to score over 20 this season with her new career-best. She added six boards. Reagan Rapert tallied 15 points for her career-best, adding four boards and three assists. Helen Matthews finished with nine points, just missing double-digits. Niyah Lutz and Alexis Tomlin tied for the lead with eight boards apiece. Lutz also led with five assists, contributing seven points as well. Lilly Hatton totaled seven points and rebounds. Annabelle Schultz added six points and rebounds. Abbey Crawford added four points, and Tomlin and Sydnee Richetto each totaled two points.

“Jackie’s been shooting the ball really well,” said Garrity. “She felt really good yesterday. Reagan did a great job of controlling the team. She didn’t have any turnovers today, and that is huge. Down the stretch, she got to the free throw line and was perfect. It was just overall a great team effort, but those two really stood out. I’m really awfully proud of Niyah; she got banged up a little bit early, but she fought through all that adversity and came in to give us some big-time minutes. So overall, just a great team effort, and I’m really excited.”

Appalachian State opened the game with four consecutive points. Wofford finally got on the board 2 minutes and 20 seconds into the contest with an Alexis Tomlin jumper. A layup extended the Mountaineer lead, but Jackie Carman buried a triple to bring the Terriers within one. Reagan Rapert added a three of her own to put Wofford out in front before adding another jumper. App State stayed close with a layup, but Carman responded by drilling another triple. Lilly Hatton hit a jumper, and App State added a free throw and then a jumper of its own. The squads traded threes, but Carman punctuated the frame with her third three of the quarter to give Wofford a 21-14 lead through one.

The Mountaineers scored first again in the second quarter with a pair of free throws, but Niyah Lutz and Abbey Crawford added jumpers to keep Wofford’s momentum running. However, App State hit a three-pointer. The teams traded jumpers, and the Mountaineers pulled within four with another score. Jackie Carman hit a free throw, and then she drained another triple to give Wofford some space. App State put home a layup, but Annabelle Schultz netted a trey to extend Wofford’s lead to nine. However, the Mountaineers countered with a three of their own, and a jumper brought them close again. Crawford converted a pair of free throws, but an App State three brought them within three. Carman again got the last laugh of the quarter with a jumper, lifting the Terriers to a 38-33 lead at the break.

The Mountaineers made adjustments and came out firing on all cylinders to begin the second half. App State opened with a triple, followed by a fastbreak jumper to tie the game. A layup punctuated a seven-point run to begin the half and gave App State the lead. Reagan Rapert pulled the Terriers level with a pair of free throws, but the Mountaineers hit a jumper to pull back out in front. The squads traded a free throw each, and Jackie Carman hit two more to bring Wofford level once more. App State pulled back ahead with a jumper, but fouls continued to plague the Mountaineers in a tough battle. Rapert get back to the line, knocking down both to tie the game yet again. With a layup, App State led once more, but an Annabelle Schultz free throw brought Wofford within one, and a Sydnee Richetto jumper got the Terriers ahead. Schultz hit two more free throws, and Helen Matthews knocked down back-to-back jumpers to punctate a nine-point run to end the quarter with the Terriers on top, 54-57. 10 of Wofford’s 16 third quarter points came from free throws.

App State showed no quit, scoring a layup to begin the fourth quarter. Lilly Hatton converted two free throws, and Jackie Carman hit a jumper. Niyah Lutz knocked down two free throws of her own and then a jumper to put Wofford ahead by 13. App State hit a pair of free throws, but Hatton buried a triple to curb any Mountaineer momentum. Carman followed with her own trey, and Reagan Rapert swished a jumper. App State converted a three-point play, and then they hit a jumper. But once again, fouls plagued the Mountaineers. Carman hit a free throw, and she offset an App State layup with one of her own. The Mountaineers got another layup, but Rapert’s free throws kept Wofford on pace. The teams traded more free throws before the Mountaineers hit a three in the closing seconds, but it was just a pride score as Wofford secured the victory, 78-65.

The Terriers will travel to Clemson, S.C. on Friday, Dec. 17 to take on the Clemson Tigers in Littlejohn Coliseum at 7:00 pm. Wofford will then return home to Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium on Monday, Dec. 20 for a matchup with the Northern Kentucky Norse at 6:00 pm.