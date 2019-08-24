Wofford Wraps Up Camp & Turns Page to Opener

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (Wofford SID) – The Wofford College football team completed camp on an uncharacteristically cool Saturday afternoon with a short situational walk-though at Gibbs Stadium. The Terriers worked primarily on specials teams during the thirty minutes on the field.

“You never make all the progress that you want during camp but I feel we are in a good spot,” said head coach Josh Conklin. “I think we have built a really strong foundation for us to move forward, but we have to get better as the season goes on. We are going to challenge them every week to get better so we can go where we want to go. The foundation has been laid and they are a good group. They have a strong vision of what they want. They have worked hard during camp and now we turn the page to South Carolina State.”

The day began with the annual team photo at 9:30 a.m. The scrimmage began with a simulated pregame warm-up. Special teams, including kickoff, kickoff return, punt and punt return were practiced, along with other scenarios.

After a day off on Sunday, the team will return to the field on Monday morning at 10:00 a.m. for practice in preparation for the season opener at South Carolina State.

NOTABLES: Game notes and depth chart will be available on Monday, following the first media lunch of the season … The 2019 season begins on August 31 at South Carolina State, with the home opener on September 14 against Samford … Season and single game tickets for Wofford are still available by calling 864-597-4090.