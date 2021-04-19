Wofford’s Carney earns national honor

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Wofford right-handed pitcher Elliot Carney and VMI first baseman Justin Starke have been named the Southern Conference pitcher and player of the week, respectively, for all games from April 12-18. The selections are made by the league office.

Carney also earned National Player of the Week honors from Collegiate Baseball.

A senior from Sammamish, Washington, Carney threw Wofford’s first nine inning no-hitter since the Terriers became members of Division I in 1996. He pitched his first career complete game against UNCG on Saturday, making him the first Terrier to pitch a complete game shutout since 2017. Carney struck out seven batters over a career-high nine innings in Wofford’s 5-0 win over the Spartans. He allowed three walks, one each in the first, fourth and eighth innings. Carney leads the SoCon with 65 strikeouts.

He is the second Terrier to earn SoCon honors this season, as Colin Davis was named Player of the Week on April 5.