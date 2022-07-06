According to the SI.com website that covers Notre Dame, Wofford head baseball coach Todd Interdonato is a candiate for the top job at Notre Dame, recently created when Link Jarrett departed for Florida State.

The story cites a source noting that Interdonato interviewed for the job last week and appears to be one of three candidates along with current Irish assistants Chuck Ristano and Rich Wallace.

Interdonato guided the Terriers to 42 wins and their first division one national ranking this past season. A Wofford team that expected to receive an at-large bid to the NCAA Tourney, after failing to win the Southern Conference Tournament, was left out of the 64 team field.

In 15 seasons guiding Wofford, he’s 415-402-1.

A source tells 7 Sports that Interdonato recently turned down the top job at Florida International.

Wofford athletic director Richard Johnson tells 7 sports he’d love to have Interdonato stay but given his success he knows he’s an attractive candidate to others.