Wofford head baseball coach Todd Interdonato will take the same job at Boston College, a source familiar with the process confirmed to 7 News Sports Wednesday afternoon.

Interdonato guided the Terriers the past 16 seasons and led them to back-to-back Southern Conference titles in 2021 and 2022, winning a program-record 42 games in ’22.

The Eagles recently lost longtime head coach Mike Gambino to the same job at Penn State.

BC is expected to soon make the hiring of Interdonato official.