SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Wofford sophomores Max Klesmit and Sam Godwin have entered the transfer portal, per multiple reports Wednesday.

In the 2021-’22 season, Klesmit, a 6’3″ guard, led the Terriers with 50 steals. He was second on the team with 31.8 points per game, 462 total points and 987 minutes played (on 31 starts), while shooting 45% from the floor. He was named to the SoCon All-Freshman Team by the media for the 2020-’21 season.

Godwin, a 6’9″ forward, averaged 13.9 points per game this past season in a largely reserve role. In 30 games played he shot over 62% from the floor. He was named to the 2020-’21 SoCon All-Freshman Team by the coaches.