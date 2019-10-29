Wofford’s Newman earns SoCon honor

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – The Southern Conference announced its SoCon Football Players of the Week presented by GEICO on Monday, for games Oct. 26. Wofford quarterback Joe Newman repeated as Offensive Player of the Week, while ETSU defensive back Artevius Smith was named the Defensive Player of the Week and Furman kicker Grayson Atkins was tabbed the Special Teams Player of the Week honors. The players of the week are selected by the league office.

Wofford quarterback Joe Newman earned his second straight weekly honor after running for 66 yards and three touchdowns and throwing for 134 yards in the Terriers’ 35-34, overtime win over Chattanooga, which entered the contest alone in first place in the SoCon standings. The senior from Riverdale, Georgia, had a 3-yard TD run in the second quarter and a 10-yard scoring run in the third to give Wofford a 21-14 lead. After the Mocs took a 28-21 lead with 2:08 left in regulation, Newman led Wofford on a 13-play, 65-yard scoring drive in just 1:49 to force overtime. There, Newman ran for a 25-yard touchdown on the first play and UTC failed to convert a two-point conversion attempt in its OT possession as the Terriers moved into a tie for first in the league standings.

Newman becomes the first Terrier to ever earn back-to-back Player of the Week honors from the conference. The honor is the second of his career and marks the third honor this season for a Terrier, joining linebacker Jireh Wilson (September 23).

Other nominees: Brandon Rainey (The Citadel), Quay Holmes (ETSU), Yahsyn McKee (Mercer), Chris Oladokun (Samford), Ailym Ford (Chattanooga) and Tyrie Adams (Western Carolina).

With the win over Chattanooga, the Terriers (5-2,4-1 SoCon) have also returned to the top 25 rankings. In the STATS FCS poll the team is ranked 23rd and in the FCS Coaches Poll they are ranked 20th.

The Terriers travel to Clemson on Saturday, November 2, for a 4:00 p.m. contest that will be televised on the ACC Network.