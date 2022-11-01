SPARTANBURG, S.C. – The Southern Conference named its Football Player of the Week awards for all games played Oct. 29 on Monday. Wofford quarterback Jimmy Weirick was named the Offensive Player of the Week, Furman free safety Hugh Ryan was named the Defensive Player of the Week and Mercer wide receiver Devron Harper was named the Special Teams Player of the Week. The awards are selected by the league office.

Weirick went 25-for-39 for a school-record 409 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Terriers to a 48-41 win over ETSU on Saturday. The fifth-year senior from Pickerington, Ohio, matched the school record for completions that he set earlier this season and did not throw an interception en route to a pass efficiency rating of 177.58 on the day. Weirick threw touchdown passes of 3, 11 and 31 yards, the last of which came on 4th-and-15 to tie the game at 41 with 2:54 left. Weirick, who is four passing yards shy of the program’s single-season record with 1,606 this season, led Wofford to its second straight win as the Terriers posted consecutive victories for the first time since 2019.

Other nominees: Jacob Saylors (ETSU), Tyler Huff (Furman), CJ Miller (Mercer), Michael Hiers (Samford), Tyron Arnett (Chattanooga) and Korey Bridey (VMI).

The weekly honor is the first for Wofford this season and the first Offensive Player of the Week award since Joe Newman on October 28, 2019. Atkins Roberts was the SoCon Special Teams Player of the Week on October 4, 2021.

Wofford will play at Western Carolina on Saturday, November 5 at 2:00 p.m.

2022 SoCon Football Players of the Week

Offensive

Oct. 31 Jimmy Weirick, 5th, QB, Wofford

Defensive

Oct. 31 Hugh Ryan, R-Jr., FS, Furman

Special teams

Oct. 31 Devron Harper, Jr., WR, Mercer