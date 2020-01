FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) – Nevin Zink scored a career-high 21 points as South Carolina Upstate defeated Longwood 73-56.

Zink was 5-of-6 shooting from the field and 11-of-12 shooting from the free throw line.

Tommy Bruner had 14 points for the Spartans, Thomas Booker added 12 points and seven rebounds and Bryson Mozone scored 10.

Juan Munoz had 14 points and five steals for the Lancers, who have now lost four games in a row.

Jaylon Wilson added 10 points. Shabooty Phillips had seven rebounds.