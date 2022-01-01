Colts activate QB Carson Wentz from COVID-19 list

The Indianapolis Colts activated quarterback Carson Wentz from the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday and he should be able to start against Las Vegas on Sunday.
Wentz, who is unvaccinated, must have a negative test Sunday to be allowed to play under new protocols adopted by the NFL and the players’ union this week. He went on the COVID-19 list Tuesday and was required to isolate for five days.
The Colts (9-6) can clinch a playoff berth by winning. They also activated cornerback T.J. Carrie and tackle Braden Smith from the COVID-19 list, while promoting quarterback Brett Hundley and defensive tackle Chris Williams from the practice squad as coronavirus replacements.
Tampa Bay (11-4) said Saturday that Bruce Arians will coach in the game at the New York Jets. Arians had gone into COVID-19 protocols earlier in the week.
Wide receivers coach Kevin Garvera also will work the game after coming off the list. Activated to play were cornerbacks Jamel Dean and Sean Murphy-Bunting.