Colts activate QB Carson Wentz from COVID-19 list

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) is tripped up by Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) during the second half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

The Indianapolis Colts activated quarterback Carson Wentz from the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday and he should be able to start against Las Vegas on Sunday.

Wentz, who is unvaccinated, must have a negative test Sunday to be allowed to play under new protocols adopted by the NFL and the players’ union this week. He went on the COVID-19 list Tuesday and was required to isolate for five days.

The Colts (9-6) can clinch a playoff berth by winning. They also activated cornerback T.J. Carrie and tackle Braden Smith from the COVID-19 list, while promoting quarterback Brett Hundley and defensive tackle Chris Williams from the practice squad as coronavirus replacements.

Tampa Bay (11-4) said Saturday that Bruce Arians will coach in the game at the New York Jets. Arians had gone into COVID-19 protocols earlier in the week.

Wide receivers coach Kevin Garvera also will work the game after coming off the list. Activated to play were cornerbacks Jamel Dean and Sean Murphy-Bunting.