Columbia native Johnson wins Tour Championship

Dustin Johnson hits his tee shot on the fifth hole during the final round of the Tour Championship golf tournament at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Monday, Sept. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

ATLANTA (AP) – Dustin Johnson finally has his name on the FedEx Cup trophy and the whopping $15 million that comes with it. Johnson saw his five-shot lead dwindle to two shots down the stretch in the Tour Championship. But he came up with just enough shots and a few key putts for a 2-under 68 for a three-shot victory at East Lake. He becomes the first No. 1 seed at the Tour Championship to win the FedEx Cup since Tiger Woods in 2009. Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele finished three shots behind and each picked up $4.5 million.

