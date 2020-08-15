Conference Carolinas moves fall season to spring

The NCAA Division II Conference Carolinas has pushed its fall sports competitions to the spring due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The league’s board of directors announced the decision Saturday. The conference is made up of 11 schools spread throughout Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

The move affects men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball. Schedules for those sports will be reduced so those athletes don’t lose a year of eligibility, under NCAA guidelines.

The league said in July it intended to go through with fall sports. But commissioner Chris Colvin said the COVID-19 situation “evolved to the point where this decision had to be made.”

