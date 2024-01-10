Spartanburg, SC (Wofford SID) – For the third time this season, junior Corey Tripp has given his team the lead (and ultimately the win) with under ten seconds- this time hitting two free throws with 7.8 seconds to propel Wofford men’s basketball to a 74-73 win over the Mercer Bears.

The junior scored six of the last eight Terrier points in the final five and a half minutes of action, including the last four to take Wofford from a three-point deficit with 46 seconds remaining to a one-point lead with just 7.8 seconds remaining. Sophomore Anthony Arrington, Jr. then forced the miss from Mercer’s David Thomas to seal the game in Wofford’s favor.

Keeping in tradition with the previous three matchups with the Bears, the lead changed hands eight times and tied up seven more times over the course of the contest, resulting in the eighth straight matchup between the two schools that has ended in a single-digit decision (third consecutive to be a single possession game).

Wofford’s win also extended the streak to four consecutive wins over the Bears- matching the longest such streak by either school (set by Wofford from Feb. 13, 1960-Jan.5, 1963).

Sophomore Chase Cormier, making his second start of the season, rattled home four three-pointers (4-for-7) for his most productive game from beyond the arc since shooting 5-for-7 at Tennessee back on November 14, 2023. Junior Jackson Sivills matched Cormier in shooting 4-for-7 to tie his career high for the third time this season (last done at Coastal Carolina on December 9, 2023).

Sivills and Cormier’s efforts were part of a broader 13-for-33 night from the perimeter, the most threes in a game by the Terriers since that Coastal Carolina matchup. Wofford also improved to 6-2 on the season when hitting at least ten three-pointers.

Wofford’s next matchup sees the Terriers travel to Charleston, South Carolina to on The Citadel Bulldogs on Saturday, January 13, at 1 PM on ESPN+. Wofford has swept six of the past ten regular season series against the Bulldogs.

