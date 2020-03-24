1  of  7
Corona confusion: NCAA shows flexibility in fundraising efforts

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) is congratulated after Clemson defeated Ohio State 29-23 in the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football playoff semifinal Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

The NCAA announced late Tuesday afternoon that it’s allowing student-athletes to take part in crowd fund raising effort (such as Go Fund Me pages) during the Coronavirus crisis.

The issue received significant attention early Tuesday when it was revealed that Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and his girlfriend Marissa Mowry, who plays soccer at Anderson University, were advised by Clemson compliance to take down a Go Fund Me page designed to help victims of the crisis.

In a Tuesday evening statement, Clemson athletics applauded the NCAA’s swift response and flexibility on the issue.

The rule in place that prohibits such efforts restricts the use of an athlete’s name, image, and likeness. The topic is the focal point of a current NCAA legislative discussion and has resulted in several lawmaking bodies taking action against the regulation.

