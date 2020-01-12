Clemson fans flying out of GSP take part in tailgate party

GREER, SC (WSPA) – Fans of the Clemson Tigers got to have some fun before their flights to New Orleans Saturday afternoon.

Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport hosted a fan tailgate party to send-off Clemson fans in style.

The airport hosted a two-and-a-half hour party featuring games, prizes, and refreshments for Tigers fans.

GSP said the party was held before seven non-stop flights to New Orleans International Airport which were added just for the National Championship.

The Tigers take on LSU in the College Football Playoff National Championship game on Monday.