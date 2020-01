GLENDALE, ARIZONA – DECEMBER 28: Thehe Clemson Tigers celebrate their 29-23 win over the Ohio State Buckeyes in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on December 28, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

CLEMSON, SC (WSPA) – The Clemson Tigers football team will depart campus for the National Championship Friday afternoon.

The team will board buses and depart from campus around 1:15pm.

Fans who wish to give the team a send-off can gather at Lot P-4 by Jervey Gym.

That parking lot is located along Jervey Meadows Road.

The Tigers are headed to New Orleans to face the LSU Tigers in the College Football Playoff National Championship at 8pm on Monday, January 13.